The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has confirmed that it was on the scene at Rigby Lane in Hayes.

The location of the fire on Rigby Lane has yet to be determined by LFB. However, it has been reported that “a factory containing approximately 400 tonnes of waste recycling is on fire.”

LFB stated: “A fire at a factory on Rigby Lane in Hayes has prompted the dispatch of 15 fire engines and approximately 100 firefighters. A factory containing approximately 400 tonnes of waste recycling is on fire.

“As a precaution, approximately ten gas cylinders have been removed because some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat. Crews were called at 11.41 pm on Monday evening.

“Firefighters from Hillingdon, Heathrow, Feltham, Hayes, Heston, and other nearby stations are on the scene. Two Aerial ladders and an High volume pump have also been called in to support the 100-plus firefighters tackling the blaze. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.”