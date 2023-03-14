Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Over 100 firefighters and Twenty appliances were called to tackle Andover blaze

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

Firefighters are still on the scene of a large warehouse fire on Andover’s Walworth Industrial Estate.
The two-story building, which housed a furniture and paint shop, was completely consumed by the fire, which has since been extinguished.
Shortly after 10 a.m., the HIWFRS Control Room received multiple calls reporting the incident, with Hampshire crews working alongside colleagues from Dorset and Wiltshire FRS and Royal Berkshire FRS.

Over 100 Firefighters And Twenty Appliance Called To Andover Blaze
Over 100 Firefighters And Twenty Appliance Called To Andover Blaze


At the height of the incident, approximately 100 firefighters were on the scene attempting to put out the fire.
Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the fire.
A large number of emergency vehicles remain on the scene, and Walworth Road remains closed.
Andover, Whitchurch, Winchester, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, St Mary’s, Brockenhurst, Bishop’s Waltham, Hartley Wintney, Sutton Scotney, Hamble, Rushmoor, Dorset and Wiltshire FRS, and Royal Berkshire FRS all responded.
Relief crews from Totton, Ringwood, Romsey, Cosham, Overton, Beaulieu, Tadley, and Yateley were dispatched to take over from the firefighters who had been on the scene for several hours.
There were also water carriers, aerial ladder platforms, and environmental protection unit vehicles on the scene.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

South Korean startup Prinker Korea has accused LG...

A Southampton man has been jailed for shooting...

A murder investigation has been launched: Offenders arrested...

Police issue CCTV image following a burglary

A mother and her son have been identified...

Officers searching for missing Rotherham man Abdul were...

5 Things Your Small Company Can Learn From...

Thames Valley Police have closed the A34 in...

Police searching for a missing man from Walthamstow...

Met responds to national report on violence against...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More