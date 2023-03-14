Over 100 firefighters and Twenty appliances were called to tackle Andover blaze

Firefighters are still on the scene of a large warehouse fire on Andover’s Walworth Industrial Estate.

The two-story building, which housed a furniture and paint shop, was completely consumed by the fire, which has since been extinguished.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the HIWFRS Control Room received multiple calls reporting the incident, with Hampshire crews working alongside colleagues from Dorset and Wiltshire FRS and Royal Berkshire FRS.

Over 100 Firefighters And Twenty Appliance Called To Andover Blaze



At the height of the incident, approximately 100 firefighters were on the scene attempting to put out the fire.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the fire.

A large number of emergency vehicles remain on the scene, and Walworth Road remains closed.

Andover, Whitchurch, Winchester, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, St Mary’s, Brockenhurst, Bishop’s Waltham, Hartley Wintney, Sutton Scotney, Hamble, Rushmoor, Dorset and Wiltshire FRS, and Royal Berkshire FRS all responded.

Relief crews from Totton, Ringwood, Romsey, Cosham, Overton, Beaulieu, Tadley, and Yateley were dispatched to take over from the firefighters who had been on the scene for several hours.

There were also water carriers, aerial ladder platforms, and environmental protection unit vehicles on the scene.