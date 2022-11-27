Over 100 firefighters called to tackle mass cannabis grow that rips through North London Business Park

A massive cloud of cannabis smoke can be seen for miles after a suspect blaze ripped through a business park after a blaze broke out within one of the units.

Other business users have revealed that the business unit was packed full of cannabis plants.

Firefighters are tackling an industrial blaze on Abbey Road in Park Royal, after a fire broke out this morning. Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters rushed to the scene to tackle the fire that broke out on Sunday morning

Over 100 firefighters called to tackle mass cannabis grown that rips through North London Business Park

The drug cloud can be seen from miles around and Londoners are advised to avoid the area. Coronation Road is closed in all directions at the junction of Abbey Road, and motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.

London Fire Brigade say they have “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are dealing with an industrial blaze on Abbey Road in #ParkRoyal. Smoke can be seen from miles around. Please avoid the area if possible.”

The Salvation Army has also attended to support a number of firefighters who have been left a little high and with the munchy after tackling the blaze.

A statement form the LFB said :

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are dealing with a fire on an industrial estate on Abbey Road in Park Royal.

A range of industrial units were damaged by fire.

The Brigade was called at 0919 and the fire was under control by 1332. Fire crews from Park Royal and surrounding fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

