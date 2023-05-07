Over 1,000 people from various Asian countries who were trafficked into the Philippines and forced to run online scams have been rescued by authorities

Michelle Sabino, a spokeswoman for the Philippine national police force’s anti-cybercrime group, said that the victims were recruited to run online scams and were forced to target unsuspecting people in the United States, Europe, and Canada.

The victims were mostly Chinese nationals, Vietnamese, Filipinos, and Indonesians, and they were made to work up to 18 hours a day with salary deductions for interacting with colleagues or taking extended breaks. Sabino added that at least 12 suspected ringleaders of the scheme have been arrested and will be charged with human trafficking.

The victims were trained to establish fake romantic relationships and entice strangers into buying cryptocurrency or depositing money into bogus bank accounts. Sabino said that the traffickers promised them a good future, including buying a house or car, investing money, or doing business together. The victims’ passports were confiscated, and they were not allowed to leave the premises without permission.

The police operation was the result of a plea by the Indonesian ambassador in Manila to locate distressed nationals. In a separate statement, Philippine immigration officials warned of trafficking risks during international events.

Immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco cautioned against victims being lured into beauty pageants or shows only to find out they are being trafficked abroad. The immigration bureau said Philippine sports officials were asked to warn Filipino athletes of the “risks of trafficking” in the country.

This latest news comes as Cambodia hosts the Southeast Asian Games, with the immigration bureau advising caution to those attending the event.

Last month, Philippine senator Risa Hontiveros warned of “scam call centers” operating in the Philippines and employing foreigners who were trafficked into the country.