Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Over £130 million paid out for energy bill support this winter

Over £130 million paid out for energy bill support this winter

by uknip247

An estimated five million Cold Weather Payments worth £130 million have been issued to households for support with energy bills this winter.

  • Over five million £25 Cold Weather Payments have been made to households in England and Wales
  • Almost two million payments made to pensioners and over three million to working-age households
  • Cold Weather Payments are paid directly into people’s bank accounts between November and March

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) estimates that over £130 million was paid out from November until the end of March – with over £40 million of this going to pensioners in receipt of Pension Credit.

DWP’s Cold Weather Payments are an automatic bank top-up of £25, triggered to be paid to eligible households when the average temperature has been recorded as, or is forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days at the weather station linked to an eligible person’s postcode.

Around 80% of this winter’s payments – approximately four million – were triggered in December.

Minister for Pensions Laura Trott said:

Cold Weather Payments provide vital support to help people through cold snaps each Winter.

While those colder months are now thankfully behind us, there will be no let-up in our extensive support for households across the country.

This government is committed to helping the most vulnerable in our society. We’re delivering the biggest State Pension increase in history and boosting benefits by over 10 percent, while our Energy Price Guarantee will continue to hold down people’s energy bills.

Between 25 April and 17 May, millions of UK households will receive £301 directly from the DWP. This is the first of three payments totalling up to £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit or Pension Credit, in 2023/24. This follows the £650 Cost of Living Payment made to over eight million people in 2022. There will also be further payments worth £150 for eligible disabled people and £300 for pensioners due later this year, meaning the most vulnerable can receive up to £1,350 in direct payments.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

London community leisure charity “poorly managed”, inquiry finds

Man charged after woman is stabbed in Dartford car park

The mastermind of a fake designer clothing scam has been convicted of one of the UK’s largest-ever carousel tax frauds

A 14-year-old girl was assaulted in an unprovoked attack, leaving her with a black eye and bruising to her face

UK sanctions Abramovich and Usmanov’s financial fixers in crackdown on oligarch enablers

More arrests made in Canterbury murder investigation

Police are appealing for information following an assault which took place in Collingbourne Kingston

A cannabis cultivator has been jailed after police discovered a large grow at his house

Two arrested in Teen Stabbing in Chingford

At least 18,000 cattle were killed in an explosion and fire at a dairy farm in Texas

Action against private hospitals to boost patients’ access to information

Increased flexibility of alternative fuel payments, so more households will be supported with their energy bills

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More