Over 600 vehicles have been stopped by Kent’s Special Constabulary this year as part of their efforts to promote safer driving in the east of the county

by @uknip247

The team of volunteer police officers have carried out a number of traffic operations in Thanet, Ashford, Folkestone, Dover and Canterbury districts to help keep the roads safe.

Out of the 630 vehicles stopped during the 12-month period since 9 December 2021, 575 motorists received advice or another action against them regarding an issue or defect with their vehicle.

Four arrests were made on suspicion of offences including driving under the influence of drink or drugs and taking a vehicle without consent.

A total of 301 traffic offence reports were issued, with the most commonly-seen issue of seatbelts not being worn. No insurance, using mobile phones while driving, issues with number plates and having defective lights were also frequently addressed.

Thirty-nine vehicles were seized throughout the year for issues including no insurance, licence or tax.

Special Inspector James Johnston said: ‘By stopping and checking so many vehicles in east Kent, the work of volunteer special constables has potentially prevented road collisions which could have injured drivers and others – or worse.

‘We will continue to carry out more traffic checks in 2023, so we advise all motorists to make sure their vehicles are legally roadworthy. Check lights and tyres are in good condition, all paperwork is up to date, wear your seatbelt and put down your phone when you get behind the wheel.

‘Help us to make the roads safe for all by playing your part.’

