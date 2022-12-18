Over Christmas, approximately 1,200 military personnel and 1,000 civil servants will be drafted to cover for striking ambulance and Border Force personnel

According to the government, the personnel will fill staffing gaps and keep front-line services operational.

In a pay dispute, 10,000 ambulance workers in England and Wales will go on strike on December 21 and 28.

Military personnel, according to unions, are not “sufficiently trained” to perform ambulance duties.

However, Health Secretary Steve Barclay stated that his “top priority” is keeping patients safe.

Meanwhile, the main union representing Border Force employees is planning an eight-day strike between December 23 and December 31, causing significant disruption for holiday travellers.

Civil servants will work alongside military personnel to “minimise disruption for passengers” by checking documents and passports, according to the government.

Hospitals have been told to free up beds for the December ambulance strike.

Nurses, rail workers, Royal Mail employees, and others have also gone on strike in recent weeks over pay disputes as the cost of living rises.

The government has announced that a new “resilience framework” will be published on Monday, with the goal of improving how the UK prepares for and responds to critical issues such as strikes.

The framework will “bring together all levels of government, critical national infrastructure operators, the private sector, charities, and the general public to strengthen our national preparedness to these risks,” according to the Cabinet Office.

Only non-life-threatening calls will be affected by ambulance strikes. NHS bosses have warned hospitals to brace themselves for “extensive disruption” during the walkouts, and to free up beds to make it easier to move people through A&E and get paramedics back on the road.

According to the government, the health service will implement “tried and tested” plans to reduce risks to patient safety and disruption, while individual NHS trusts will work with unions to agree on a safe level of coverage.

Army, Navy, and RAF personnel will be deployed. 600 members of the armed forces are expected to drive ambulances, while 150 will provide logistical support.

Community first responders will also be used to help manage medical care demand.

The three major ambulance unions, Unison, GMB, and Unite, called the coordinated walkout.

On December 21, all three will take action. GMB union members will strike again on December 28.

Mr Barclay described the decision to go ahead with strikes as “deeply regrettable”, repeating the government’s position that the striking unions’ demands are “not affordable” – but he also said that he was “open to further discussions”.

“My number one priority is to keep patients as safe as possible, and we are stepping up preparations across government and the NHS to mitigate disruption and ensure safe staffing levels,” he added.

Unite accused ministers of “hollowing out” the health service and described strikers as “trying to save” the NHS.

GMB and Unison blamed ministers for opting to “dig in their heels” on pay while the NHS is “already on its knees”, adding that disruption now appears “inevitable”.

Unison’s head of health, Sara Gorton, also warned that the military is “no substitute” for trained ambulance staff, adding that “the hours spent on contingency planning could have been better spent trying to prevent the strikes from happening.”

When it comes to covering strike action, the head of the armed forces has warned against viewing troops as “the go-to” option.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff, told the Sunday Telegraph: “We don’t have any extra capacity. We’re busy, and we’re doing a lot for the country; we need to focus on our primary role “.

However, he declined to discuss “political debates”, stressing that the military is directed by the government to “serve the nation”.

Around 1,000 Border Force passport control employees will strike on December 23-26 and 28-31 at Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Gatwick, Heathrow, and Manchester airports, as well as at the Port of Newhaven.

Approximately 75% of Border Force employees are members of the Public and Commercial Services union, which voted for strike action after the government refused to increase a 2% pay increase offer.

As a result, the BBC understands that some airlines have stopped selling new tickets for inbound flights to Heathrow on the days Border Force staff strike over Christmas.

In order to better manage the flow of people through border control, the government has requested that airports expect passenger numbers on strike days to be higher than 70-80% of 2019 levels.

The Home Office has previously said it was “extremely disappointed” with the PCS union’s decision, warning it would cause a “significant inconvenience” to travellers over Christmas and “passengers should be prepared for disruption and take action to plan ahead”.

The PCS has accused Home Secretary Suella Braverman of “scrambling around” to get “anyone she can” to cover for border staff, as well as echoing the ambulance unions’ concern that military staff and other civil servants are not “sufficiently trained”.

Thousands of nurses in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland went on strike last week, and they will strike again on December 20.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are expected to strike again on December 20 in parts of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, following action on December 15.

The nursing union has stated that if ministers do not agree to discuss pay within 48 hours of the strike ending, more extensive action will be announced for the New Year.

The government stated that pay increases for ambulance drivers and nurses were decided by independent pay review bodies, which recommended pay increases of approximately 4.75%.

With inflation at over 10% and many people struggling with rising living costs, unions say this is an unaffordable real-terms pay cut.