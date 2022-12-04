Over the course of her career Police Dog Isla has been responsible for finding and detaining numerous offenders from serial domestic violence perpetrators to County Lines criminals

In addition to her general duties she is a firearms support dog and regularly works with firearms and Counter Terrorism Specialist Firearms Officer teams in planned and spontaneous incidents, tackling some of the counties’ most dangerous criminals.

Already this year she has clocked up an enviable record of detentions.

A recent highlight was the track and detention of a suspect following a report of a robbery where the suspects used a claw hammer and carving knife to threaten the victim.

On arrival PD Isla picked up a track and found one of the suspects hiding some distance away hiding in a bin store.

Another recent example of PD Isla’s exceptional tracking skills was the tracking and detention of a person of interest believed to be involved in an organised crime gang. The suspect had fled from a vehicle following a stop by the Tactical Firearms Team.

No match for PD Isla as she picked up a track and found the suspect hiding in the undergrowth.

A search of the vehicle by PD Isla’s crewmate PD Casper resulted in the seizure of a large number of drugs.

PD Isla’s handler said: “She is an exceptional

Police Dog who has brought countless offenders to justice and saved numerous lives during the course of her service. She is a great asset and thoroughly deserves her win of Police Dog of the Year.”