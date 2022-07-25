In addition to major fires in Enfield, Hayes, and Thamesmead, crews were called to several smaller grass fires.

On Saturday at 2.53pm crews were dispatched to Bell Lane in Enfield. The fire destroyed an area of grass and shrubland measuring 300m x 50m.

By 4.03am the fire had been put out. Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters from Finchley, Southgate, and Leytonstone fire stations, as well as colleagues from Essex Fire and Rescue Service, were on the scene.

Crews were called to a grass fire on The Green in Hayes a few hours later.

The fire destroyed one hectare of grass and shrubland behind a cricket club.

The Brigade was called in at 1721, and the fire was out by 1910. Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters from Hillingdon, Hayes, Southall, and Northolt fire stations responded.

Later, firefighters responded to a grass, shrubland, and peat fire on Capel Road in Manor Park.

The fire destroyed approximately three hectares of land.

The Brigade was called in at 1912, and the fire was out by 2118. Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters from the fire stations of Leytonstone, Ilford, Leyton, Woodford, Poplar, and Homerton were on the scene.

Firefighters responded to a grass fire on Gladiator Way in Hornchurch on Sunday.

Around 50 square metres of grass and shrubland were destroyed. The Brigade was called in in 1924, and the fire was out by 2055. Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters from Barking, Hornchurch, Ilford, and Hainault fire stations responded.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in any of the fires. The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers handled a total of 79 calls.

“There are still high temperatures forecast, and the ground remains dry,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

“We’re urging people to be extra cautious this summer to help us prevent fires on open land.”

“Make certain that all garbage, especially glass, is properly disposed of, and that cigarettes are always properly disposed of.” Please refrain from using barbecues in parks and public spaces after periods of hot weather.”

