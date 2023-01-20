Over the weekend, Medway will have dispersal orders in place to deal with nuisance vehicles

Friday, January 20, 2023
The orders will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Friday, 20 January, to 6 p.m. on Sunday, 22 January, and will cover the Medway City Estate, as well as areas in the Hoo Peninsula and Strood Retail Park.

The orders are being enforced as a direct result of information received indicating the possibility of a large gathering of car enthusiasts, which has previously resulted in dangerous and antisocial driving and behaviour.

While the dispersal orders are in effect, officers can stop anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour, remove them from the area, and seize vehicles. People who refuse to leave are subject to arrest.

‘We will continue to act on information that suggests these gatherings as they can have a disproportionate and negative impact on the local communities,’ said Sergeant Steve Holpin of the Medway Community Safety Unit.

‘Those who cause a nuisance on a regular basis risk having their vehicles seized and being arrested.’

Anyone who wishes to report antisocial behaviour should do so online at the Kent Police website.

