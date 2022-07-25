Kent County Council (KCC) coordinated supplies of snack packs and drinks to tourists queuing on the A20 to get to Eurotunnel, working with HM Coastguard, React, and Kent Search and Rescue.

Welfare is typically not delivered to those in the queues overnight due to safety concerns. When it became clear that some of the motorists, including families with small children, had been waiting for several hours, it became critical to provide them with emergency snacks and drinks.

Anyone travelling to Europe via Kent today should come prepared and bring plenty of water, food, medication, and anything else they may require to be as comfortable as possible on their journey.

South East Water has provided drinking water, which will be distributed throughout the day to motorists and hauliers who have been queuing for many hours due to the ongoing disruption.

Andy Jeffery, KRF Lead for Driver Welfare, stated, “With drivers experiencing such significant delays overnight, it was critical to delivering supplies to ensure people were safe and well.”

“On the A20 approach to Eurotunnel, essential supplies of food and water were distributed to approximately 1200 vehicles.”

“It’s critical that people travelling to Kent understand that we can only ever hand out food and drinks to stationary queues, where the risks to motorists and emergency crews are minimised, and where drivers have no way out of the congestion.”

“As a result, the message remains: bring essential supplies if you are travelling through Kent and may become stuck in traffic.” Check your route ahead of time and be prepared for delays.”

The welfare of everyone affected by the disruption is being closely monitored, and since the queues began to form on Thursday, volunteers have been delivering water to anyone who is stranded, particularly hauliers stuck in the Brock queues.

The Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) has expressed gratitude to the incredible army of volunteers who have given their time and expertise to ensure that welfare can be delivered safely where needed.

Thanks are also extended to Morrisons supermarket, which stepped in yesterday to deliver food for snack packs, which can and will be distributed to anyone in need over the next few days.

“In typical Kent style,” Andy Jeffery added, “everyone is pulling together, and I cannot thank our team enough for their help and support.”

Motorists stuck in traffic today are also being asked to bag their trash in order to prevent litter from reaching the roadside, where it can endanger other road users, the environment, and wildlife.

Simon Jones, KCC’s Director of Growth, Environment, and Transport, added, “I know people are having difficulty getting to their destinations, but I am appealing to everyone to help us minimise the impact of the disruption by disposing of their trash in a safe and sensible manner.”

“Keeping a bag in your vehicle for waste food packaging and other rubbish is a convenient way to prevent litter from falling onto the road or surrounding verges.” Litter and recycling bins are generally available at Eurotunnel, the Port of Dover, and many other Kent locations. It would be greatly appreciated if you could use these facilities.

“Clearing roadside litter is a dangerous job, and while an extensive clean-up operation will be conducted once the disruption is over, any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated.”

“The Kent Resilience Forum is doing everything possible to reduce queues and get everyone to their destination as quickly and safely as possible.” Assist us in assisting you, and don’t leave anything to chance – if you decide to travel, please be prepared.”