Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Overturned HGV tanker sees road closure put in place for recovery

Overturned HGV tanker sees road closure put in place for recovery

by uknip247

Motorists are being advised of a road closure which will be in effect later this evening (18 April) on the A595 at Foxfield.

The closure, which will commence from 8pm, is so an overturned HGV tanker can be recovered.

While cars and other smaller vehicles will be able to divert via Broughton-in-Furness, HGVs will not be able to use this route. HGV drivers are advised to park up and await the road to be reopened.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead for this closure and, where possible, avoid the area while the recovery work takes place.

The recovery work could mean the road is closed for a number of hours.

The tanker was involved in a single-vehicle road traffic collision which was reported to police shortly after 8am this morning. There were no reported injuries.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged...

The recent junior doctors’ strike in England caused the cancellation of more than 196,000 hospital appointments, making it the largest contributor to the NHS...

The Scottish government is set to call up 13,000 patients for further medical investigation following a widescale audit of the country’s cervical screening programme

The recent announcement by Ofgem demanding energy suppliers to give struggling customers more chances to clear their debts before forcibly switching them to prepayment...

A police officer and an ex-officer are to face prosecution for alleged offences, including sharing imagery taken at scenes of sudden deaths.

A serving police officer has been dismissed as Greater Manchester Police continues to ‘root out and boot out’ corruption – ensuring employees are fit...

Former Neighbours and Prisoner Cell Block H star Maxine Klibingaitis has died aged 58

In today’s technologically advanced world, personal data is increasingly being compromised. The latest example of this issue is the use of a phone app...

Manchester City Football Club has submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council to expand the Etihad Stadium’s capacity to more than 60,000 seats,...

The BBC has announced that Waterloo Road will return to BBC One and iPlayer this May, for a new series consisting of seven episodes

A man has appeared at court today where he admitted having two American bulldogs dangerously out of control causing injury and resulting in the...

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack at a business

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.