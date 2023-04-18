Overturned HGV tanker sees road closure put in place for recovery

Motorists are being advised of a road closure which will be in effect later this evening (18 April) on the A595 at Foxfield.

The closure, which will commence from 8pm, is so an overturned HGV tanker can be recovered.

While cars and other smaller vehicles will be able to divert via Broughton-in-Furness, HGVs will not be able to use this route. HGV drivers are advised to park up and await the road to be reopened.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead for this closure and, where possible, avoid the area while the recovery work takes place.

The recovery work could mean the road is closed for a number of hours.

The tanker was involved in a single-vehicle road traffic collision which was reported to police shortly after 8am this morning. There were no reported injuries.