Paedophile Sentenced to Over 30 Years for Abusing and Exploiting Young Girls

A man described as a “persistent, predatory, and highly manipulative paedophile” has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for a series of horrific offences, including rape, sexual assault, and the exploitation of young girls. Kevin Brock, 28, of Cam Causeway, Cambridge, lured his victims through social media and subjected them to unspeakable abuse.

Brock’s crimes came to light in December 2021 when messages were discovered on one of the girl’s devices by a family member. The police were notified and launched an investigation that revealed a pattern of manipulation, abuse, and exploitation of vulnerable young girls.

Two victims, both under the age of 13, suffered at the hands of Brock. He raped the younger girl on three separate occasions and sexually assaulted another girl multiple times over a few years, with some of the abuse captured on film. Brock also deceived dozens of girls into sending him explicit images and videos by promising to increase their social media followers.

During his arrest and subsequent interviews with the police, Brock consistently denied the charges against him, even in the face of overwhelming evidence. A search of his home led to the discovery of indecent images and videos of children, including the rape and sexual abuse of his victims.

At Peterborough Crown Court, Brock was sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison for a range of offences, including rape, sexual communication with a child, sexual assault, and possession and creation of indecent images of children.

In sentencing Brock, Judge Rupert Lowe described him as a “persistent, predatory and highly manipulative paedophile” with a “deep-rooted” sexual interest in young girls. The judge emphasised the severe impact of Brock’s crimes on his victims and condemned his actions as “sexual abuse in the most appalling way.”

Detective Constable Charlie Mitton from the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU) expressed sympathy for Brock’s victims and applauded their courage in coming forward. She warned about the manipulative tactics employed by predators like Brock, who exploit vulnerable children through social media. DC Mitton urged parents to discuss online safety with their children and to be vigilant about their online interactions.