Paedophile’s sentence is doubled

by uknip247
A man found guilty of multiple sexual offences with a child has had his sentence doubled after the case was referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme

Thomas Timpson (36), of Kirton, Nottinghamshire, denied the allegations but was convicted after trial at Nottingham Crown Court and was originally sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Over a period of five to six months, Timpson bought his 15-year-old victim gifts and engaged in sexual activity with her.

Timpson was found guilty on six counts of sexual activity with a child, one of sexual communication with a child and one of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £181, was added to the sex offender’s register and made the subject of a Restraining Order for 10 years.

Following the sentencing on 20 January 2023, the case was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Timpson’s original sentence was found to be unduly lenient by the court on 4 April 2023 and was increased to 6 years’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP said:

Despite denying the allegations, the court found that Thomas Timpson had groomed his underage victim and took full advantage of her.

This was a truly appalling breach of trust and I welcome the court imposing an increased custodial sentence on Thomas Timpson recognising the heinous nature of his crimes.

