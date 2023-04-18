Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Pair jailed over serious assault

It follows an assault in Great Knightleys, Basildon at around 9pm on 28 February last year.

A man in his 20s was approached by the pair as he walked along Laindon Link.

One of them – 23 year-old Billy Alder – then pulled out a large knife and struck the victim with it.

The victim ran off but was chased by Alder and the other person, a 17-year-old boy, into Great Knightleys where he was attacked again.

A member of the public shouted out, causing the attackers to run off.

The victim was left with numerous injuries to his back, side and legs.

Police carried out an investigation and Alder was arrested at his home address in Ward Close, Basildon on 5 March.

The 17 year-old boy was arrested four days later.

They were both charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to GBH with intent.

At Basildon Crown Court on Friday 14th April Alder was jailed for seven years while the 17-year-old was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.

