Pair mouth “I love you” to each other as they are brought into the dock and blow kisses

Constance Marten’s baby is thought to be a ‘girl named Victoria,’ according to reports, after the mother and her lover appeared in court today charged with the manslaughter of their newborn.

Marten, 35, and her husband, Mark Gordon, 48, appeared before magistrates in Crawley, where the baby was discovered dead in a locked shed wrapped in a plastic bag beneath a pile of nappies.

During a brief hearing in front of a packed courtroom, they only spoke to confirm their names, dates of birth, and that they had no fixed abode.

The couple has been remanded in custody on charges of manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, and concealing a child’s birth.

Following the brief hearing, a court clerk confirmed the baby’s gender and name.

The pair were brought up from cells to Court 1 because a post mortem on the newborn baby was scheduled. Gordon was the first to enter the dock, wearing a grey sweatshirt and trousers, as well as a grey sweatshirt on his head.

Marten arrived at the dock next, dressed similarly. When she saw Gordon, she smiled and leaned forward to greet him.

The pair sat at opposite ends of the dock, separated by two security officers, but spoke to each other while waiting for the magistrates.

First Picture Of Mark Gordon Arriving Under A Blanket At Crawley Magistrates Court To Answer Charges

Marten, who has long curly brown hair, smiled as she sat in the dock, while Gordon kept his face straight and the sweatshirt on his head.

‘On January 5, this year, a placenta was discovered in an abandoned motor vehicle with Miss Marten’s passport next to it,’ prosecutor Jeremy King said. Miss Marten and Mr Gordon had been dating since 2015.’

He stated that a missing persons campaign had been launched.

Detectives Who Worked Tirelessly To Trace A Missing Baby For Almost Eight Weeks Have Been Left ‘Devastated’ By The Outcome After The Remains Of An Infant Were Found In Brighton

Mr. King stated that the couple had been touring the country by taxi and staying in hotels. They were seen buying camping equipment in Whitechapel and were last seen on CCTV near the ferry in Newhaven.

‘Initially, they refused to answer any questions from the police,’ Mr King said. A thorough search was conducted in an overgrown allotment plot.

‘The baby was discovered inside a locked shed, wrapped in a plastic bag under nappies. Life was declared extinct.’

The Crawley magistrates were informed that the case would be transferred to the Central Criminal Court in London.

First Pictures Of The Grim Location Of Where Police Located The Body Of New Born Bay In Brighton

Lewes Power KQ, defending Marten, stated that while there would be no application for bail on Marten’s behalf today, he was “putting the court on notice” that one would be made at a later date.

The arrest of aristocrat Marten and Gordon in Brighton’s Hollingbury area brought to an end a nationwide police hunt that began when they fled with their baby seven weeks ago.

Pair Mouth “I Love You” To Each Other As They Are Brought Into The Dock And Blow Kisses

Officers swooped in to arrest the couple, but they were without their newborn baby.

Sussex and Metropolitan Police officers conducted a massive search of a public allotment near where they were apprehended.

Teams of sniffer dogs, drones, helicopters, and officers equipped with heat-seeking equipment struggled to locate the body.

They notified police, who swooped on an area of woodland and allotments that had not yet been searched by officers.

At a press conference Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Met Police said it was clear the baby’s remains had been there for ‘several weeks’.

They also stated that it is too early to provide a specific date of death.

A specialist paediatric pathologist will perform a post mortem today.

Marten and Gordon are scheduled to appear in Central Criminal Court on March 31.