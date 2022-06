Following an incident at the end of a football match between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United, two men have been served with summonses.

Rhian Brewster, 22, of Wilmslow, Cheshire, and Oli McBurnie, 26, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, will be charged with common assault in relation to disorder after a game at the City Ground on May 17, 2022.

On July 28, 2022, both men are scheduled to appear in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.