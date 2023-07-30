Pakistan Explosion: At Least 40 Dead in Blast at Political Rally in Northwest Province – Reports

A powerful bomb explosion tore through a political rally organized by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the northwestern Bajur district of Pakistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan. The devastating blast resulted in the death of at least 35 people, while over 100 others were left wounded, according to police and health officials.

The incident occurred during the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the bomb detonated, creating a scene of horror and destruction.

Initially, authorities reported that 10 people had lost their lives, but as more victims were brought to the hospital, the death toll surged to 35. Many of the wounded were in critical condition and were swiftly taken to the main hospital in Khar. Officials fear that the death toll may increase as the injured receive medical attention.

Azam Khan, the head of the emergency room at Khar’s main hospital, revealed that 35 bodies were brought in, and some were taken back by grieving relatives. The number of wounded exceeded 100 as those who initially sought medical aid at nearby clinics were later transferred to the main government hospital.

The seriousness of the situation prompted the authorities to airlift severely wounded individuals to the provincial capital, Peshawar, for better medical care.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack. However, the Islamic State group operates in the neighbouring Afghanistan region and remains a potential suspect.

Among the casualties was Maulana Ziaullah, the local chief of Rehman’s party, and several others who were present at the rally. Notably, Senator Abdur Rasheed and former lawmaker Maulana Jamaluddin were on stage during the incident but managed to escape unharmed. It has been clarified that Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself was not present at the rally.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is considered a pro-Taliban cleric, and his political party is part of the coalition government in Islamabad. As the country prepares for upcoming elections, meetings are being held across Pakistan to rally support for various political parties.

Bajur, once a tribal region but now classified as a district, has historically been a safe haven for Islamic militants. Although the Pakistani military has conducted extensive operations to eliminate militancy in the region, sporadic attacks continue, targeting both security forces and civilians.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the nation, with citizens mourning the loss of lives and expressing outrage over the attack on a peaceful political gathering. As authorities investigate the incident, security measures are likely to be heightened in the area to prevent future acts of violence.

The international community has extended its condolences to Pakistan and stands in solidarity with the country during this difficult time. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by terrorism in the region and reinforces the need for sustained efforts to combat extremism and ensure the safety of citizens.