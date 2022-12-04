Paramedics can be seen working on a person as Police throw Hamilton Road in Ilford into lockdown

Police officers and paramedics from the London ambulance service descended in numbers just after 2.20am on Sunday morning (December 4th) to Hamilton Road at the junction of Ilford Lane in the town following the early morning attack.

An incident manager from the London ambulance service can be seen holding a torch to assist paramedics in giving life-saving treatment to the person involved who was found collapsed in the street after they had been stabbed multiple times. Six Police vehicles can be seen parked near the area that has been turned into a crime scene.

An ambulance Incident manager along with officers and paramedics can be seen working on the seriously ill person. One bystander said that it didn’t look took good all we know is the person has been stabbed. Police have closed the road off and moved everyone on.

A crime scene has been put in out and a number of buses with passengers aboard have become stranded in the closures. Services 169, EL1 are now unable to service the area and have been put on divert.

The London ambulance service and the Met Police have been contacted for more information.