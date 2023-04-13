Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

Parcel shipped from the USA addressed to a premises in County Armagh

by uknip247

Details of seizure notice served after parcel addressed to premises in County Armagh was stopped at a Belfast depot.

The following veterinary medicine was identified by a courier company based at a Belfast depot. The product was then detained and subsequently seized by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

This parcel was destined for an address in County Armagh and was shipped from the USA. The parcel contained:

  • 4 x 100g Medistatin

The product is intended for use in pigeons and cagebirds and is not an authorised veterinary medicine in GB or NI, and was not accompanied by any relevant certification to permit its import.

The medicine was seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.

