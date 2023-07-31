Weather where you are

Sponsored by

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Parents Jailed for 19 Years After the Death of Their Five-Month-Old Baby Girl in 2020

Parents Jailed for 19 Years After the Death of Their Five-Month-Old Baby Girl in 2020

by uknip247
Parents Jailed for 19 Years After the Death of Their Five-Month-Old Baby Girl in 2020

Joshua Collard, 30, from Stafford, and Rebecca Grocott, 27, from Stone, have been sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in jail following the death of their five-month-old baby girl, Ava Mae, in 2020. The sentencing took place at Stafford Crown Court today after a five-week trial during which the jury heard distressing details of the infant’s injuries.

Ava Mae suffered from multiple fractures to her ribs, collarbone, and femur, in addition to severe trauma to the side of her head, causing injury to her ear. The couple was found guilty of “cause/allow the death of a child,” “cause/allow serious physical harm to a child,” and two counts of “assault/ill-treat/neglect/abandon a child/young person to cause unnecessary suffering/injury.”

The tragic incident unfolded on 27 February 2020 when paramedics were called to the family’s home in Stone. They found the five-month-old baby in cardiac arrest and rushed her to the hospital. Despite their efforts, Ava Mae passed away on 1 March 2020.

Following the incident, Grocott and Collard were unable to provide a plausible explanation for the injuries sustained by their daughter. As a result, they were arrested on 25 March 2020.

During the sentencing, the judge commended the investigation team and highlighted the significance of giving Ava Mae a voice throughout the legal proceedings.

Detective Inspector Ian Pickstock from the force’s Child Protection and Exploitation Team expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “This is a truly tragic case in which a defenceless five-month-old baby girl died as a result of the actions of two people who should have protected her.”

He extended his gratitude to all the officers and staff involved in the case, emphasising their dedication to seeking justice for Ava Mae. The detective further reassured the public of the authorities’ commitment to collaborating with partners to protect and safeguard children, aiming to prevent such devastating cases in the future.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Dutch Rider Demi Vollering Claims Historic Victory in Women’s Tour de France

Detectives investigating the death of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk have arrested a man on suspicion of murder

Police are looking for 3-year-old Victory Abbey

Manchester Mayor Requests Independent Investigation into Alleged Custody Assaults on Women

Call 999 if you see this man wanted after failing to appear at court

GMP CSE Major Investigation Team Charges Eight Men in Ongoing Operation Lytton

Sports Central: Ian Maatsen Joins Chelsea Teammates in US, Newcastle United Defender Joins Wigan Athletic

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, and The Misinvestigations Of Romesh Ranganathan Come to The BBC

Sydney Man Appears in Court Charged With Online Child Sex Offences

Spain and Japan Secure Spots in Women’s World Cup Last 16 with Convincing Victories

Tourist Attraction Condemns “Completely Irresponsible” Act of Feeding Horse Buckfast

Police Hunt Two Men After Acid Found in Abandoned Rucksack at London Tube Station

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Footer

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.