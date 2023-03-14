“The most terrifying experience of our lives,” A family will be eternally grateful to their community after Teddy, their baby, went into cardiac arrest while out with his mother Jennifer and grandmother Cheryl in Totton on March 8th.

Parents Matthew and Jennifer Blandford of Totton have thanked passers-by for stepping in and resuscitating Teddy before ambulance crews and paramedics arrived.

Fortunately, on that fateful day last week, first responders, a paediatric nurse, and midwife Natasha Wrann were all on hand to provide Teddy with immediate life-saving care, ensuring that he is still alive today.

Matthew stated, ” “Fortunately, members of the public stepped forward and resuscitated Teddy. We are so grateful that there are heroes among us. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has fed, clothed, supported, and loved us. They say it takes a village, and we have a pretty good one. He was placed in an induced coma for five days but is now on his way to full recovery.

At the moment, nothing is explained, and no reasons are given. It could be sudden infant death syndrome. We’re just lucky it happened while we were out and about and not in the middle of the night when we were sleeping. It’s a double blessing that there are so many people in Totton who are first aid trained, nurses, or just nice people who also shop at Asda. “

Cheryl Parks, Teddy’s grandmother, stated: “As Teddy’s Nanny, I’d like to thank everyone who helped save my precious grandson’s life, as well as everyone who supported our family during this terrifying ordeal. I was in shock at the time and couldn’t speak to the wonderful ladies who provided immediate first aid; all I wanted to know was if Teddy was still alive. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude.”

Sue Simpson and Mel Macaulay are two outstanding citizens who contributed to Teddy’s survival.

Sue stated; “I was the St John ambulance first responder on the scene, and I haven’t stopped thinking about Teddy since. Teddy’s support team worked tirelessly. I was so proud to be a part of the wonderful team that helped keep him alive.

I’m overjoyed that he’s making it. Much love to everyone in the family xxx”

Mel stated; “On Wednesday, my friend Lily and I were the first to reach him. I haven’t thought of anything else since, and this has made my entire year. A fantastic baby boy with a fantastic family. This news has made me extremely happy.”

It is critical to know how to perform CPR on both adults and children, as well as where your nearest Defibrillator is.

We have provided a link to both the St Johns Ambulance and a video for more information on performing CPR.