Parliament Square Bus Crash Live updates: Parliament Street Incident Prompts Police Diversion and Bus Route Changes

Officers from the City of London Police have implemented a diversion and instructed buses to take an alternate route via Victoria Embankment in response to an ongoing incident in Parliament Street London SW1

As of the latest update at 9.27pm Officers remain on the scene, managing the situation and ensuring public safety.

The police diversion is in effect from Parliament Square, directing traffic to take a route involving Bridge Street, Victoria Embankment, Northumberland Avenue, and the Left Outer Ring (LOR). This alteration aims to ease traffic congestion in the area and provide an organized flow of vehicles while the incident is being resolved.

Police have not provided specific details regarding the nature of the incident or the expected duration of the diversion. The priority remains the safety and security of all individuals in the vicinity.

Buses, in accordance with police instructions, are also being rerouted to navigate via Victoria Embankment to ensure minimal disruption to public transportation services. Passengers are advised to check with the local transport authorities for any updates or changes to their regular bus routes during this

Further updates regarding the Parliament Street incident and any associated road diversions will be provided as new information becomes available.

We have approached the Police for a statement.

