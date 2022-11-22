Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command Police officer charged with assaulting 14 year old boy

A 14-year-old boy has been assaulted by a Met Police officer. PC Paul Bewsey, who works for the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was not on duty when the incident occurred.

The incident, which occurred in Essex, occurred on April 21. Say Essex Police, the officer and the child got into a fight in Brentwood, which led to the assault.

The specifics of the argument on Hanging Hill Lane, as well as whether or not the victim was injured, are unknown.

On October 21, the serving constable was charged. On November 24, he will appear in Basildon Magistrates Court. Meanwhile, he has been placed on restricted duty, and the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been notified.