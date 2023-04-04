Firefighters are warning of the dangers of leaving cooking unattended after a fire at a flat on Gainsborough Avenue in Ilford on Sunday (April 2).

Part of a four-roomed flat on the first floor of a three-storey building was damaged by fire. One man left the flat before firefighters arrived. He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a chip pan which was left unattended.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in the home.

“Cooking should never be left unattended on the hob or grill – if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat.

“Chip pans and cooking with hot oil can be really dangerous and the risk increases when you start frying food more than once. All it can take is for you to become distracted for a few seconds and your cooking oil can quickly go up in flames.”

The Brigade was called at 8.04pm and the fire was under control by 8.29pm. Crews from Ilford and Plaistow fire stations attended the scene.

Practical steps for safer cooking:

Take extra care when cooking with hot oil as it can easily overheat and catch fire.

Never fill a pan more than one third full of fat or oil.

Make sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil – oil and water are a dangerous mix.

If the oil starts to smoke, it’s too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool.

Try not to leave cooking unattended on the hob or grill – if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat.

Not feeling 100%? Order a takeaway – if you’re very tired, have been drinking alcohol or are taking medication that might make you drowsy, it’s safer not to risk it.

Be fabric aware – loose clothing can easily catch fire, so take care not to lean over a hot hob, and always keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hob.

A Brigade spokesperson added: “Firefighters recommend that you have a look at our online Home Fire Safety Checker to make sure there are no hidden hazards in your home.

“The online tool will ask you a series of questions that will help us work out the level of risk in your home, or the home of someone you care for. It only takes a few minutes to get tailored advice to keep yourself and loved ones safe from fire.”