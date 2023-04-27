Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a house fire on Errington Road in West Kilburn

Part of the lower ground floor of a three-storey mid terraced house was damaged by fire. There were no reports of injuries.

The Brigade was called at 11.12am and the fire was under control by 12.10pm Fire crews from Paddington, Kensington, Willesden, Soho and Hammersmith fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.