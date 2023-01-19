Parthenon Marbles Negotiations Enter Secret Talks, Return to Greece Seems Inevitable

While certainly not a new desire, the idea of national museums – particularly the British Museum – returning artefacts acquired from other nations has been picking up steam of late. At the centre of one of the most seemingly heated debates are the Parthenon Marbles.

These are also known as the ‘Elgin Marbles’ after the 7th Earl of Elgin, who was ostensibly permitted by the Ottomans occupying Greece to remove the works. The Greek government is requesting the return of the ancient artwork. The marble sculptures are as awe-inspiring as they are precious, so naturally, it hasn’t been a straightforward process.

In fact, Greece has been requesting the return of the Parthenon Marbles since 1835. It was only under the order of UNESCO in 2021 that the UK entered into negotiations with Greece to return the sculptures. The British are worried about opening Pandora’s Box, as it were, to losing more artefacts, but a return now seems inevitable.

A desire to keep the ancient Greek artefacts

The British Museum has, historically, been a tough institute to deal with as it has worked meticulously over the centuries to keep, house, and care for such a grand range of artefacts from around the world. The British Museum has become a hub in the middle of one of the most visited cities in the world for people to take in other cultures and see pieces of great historical significance, regardless of how they were acquired.

Intrigue within the nation is also very high, with many considering an interest in these other cultures as a form of being British.

Beyond it being a part of British culture and the institution being particularly protective, the British Museum has long had the aptly named British Museum Act 1963 to fall back on, which prohibits its trustees from selling or otherwise disposing of its objects. A sceptical, or perhaps shrewd mind would see this law as being made to avoid needing to return items from distant lands.

The Parthenon Marbles will be returned

In December 2022, Pope Francis declared that its Parthenon Marbles would be donated to Greece, essentially setting the standard to follow for the British Museum. While it’s a near certainty that the UK won’t donate the sculptures to Greece, an agreement is getting closer by the day and, essentially, has to happen after UNESCO ordered talks to open.

Amidst all of the hard-line uproar on either side of the debate, which has been very divisive, actor and writer Stephen Fry has weighed in with a more sensible solution. The author of the Great Mythology Series sees a win-win where the UK returns the Parthenon Marbles in exchange for other artefacts coming to UK exhibits.

This would add even more variety and points of interest to the British Museum and hold it as a museum of the world while Greece gets a piece of its culture back. Whatever the eventual deal is, it won’t be long before Greek museums get to display the Elgin Marbles.