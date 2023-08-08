Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Passenger Ferry Diverts Due to Suspected Food Poisoning Incident

Passenger Ferry Diverts Due to Suspected Food Poisoning Incident
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A passenger ferry journeying from Spain to Plymouth has been forced to reroute following an incident of suspected “food poisoning” onboard. The Brittany Ferries vessel, Pont Aven, was met with a swift emergency response as dozens of ambulances and emergency vehicles rushed to the port of Brest in France, where the ferry had to make an unexpected stop.

Reports indicate that the emergency response was triggered after a nurse on board the ship reported that 34 crew members had been “showing symptoms suggesting food poisoning since last night.” As a result, the vessel, which had departed Santander at 5pm UK time on Monday, August 7, was diverted to Brest as a precautionary measure to address the health concerns.

While the crew members are undergoing shore-based medical evaluations, it has been clarified that no passengers have been affected by the incident. An onboard announcement was made to inform passengers of the diversion for medical reasons, and the ship arrived at the port of Brest at 11.30pm local time.

Brittany Ferries released a statement acknowledging the situation: “A Brittany Ferries ship has diverted on its way to Plymouth due to crew members becoming unwell. As a precaution, Brittany Ferries diverted its Pont Aven ship to the port of Brest.”

The company expressed regret for the disruption caused to passengers by the unexpected delay. It remains uncertain when the ship will resume its journey from Brest to its intended destination.

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Beloved Irish Singer Sinéad O’Connor Remembered in Heartfelt Funeral Service

BREAKING

Tragedy Strikes as Eight-Year-Old Boy Dies in Lincolnshire Road Crash

BREAKING

Passenger Ferry Diverts Due to Suspected Food Poisoning Incident

BREAKING

Deadly Storms Ravage Eastern United States, Leaving Devastation in Their Wake

BREAKING

Former Criminology Student Receives 15-Year Sentence for Spate of Armed Robberies

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

MailOnline Suspends Dan Wootton Amid Investigation into Allegations

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

The Kinks Keyboard Player, John Gosling, Passes Away at 75

BREAKING

Georgie Grier’s Edinburgh Fringe Show Bounces Back with Near Sell-Out Crowds Following Viral Support

BREAKING

Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.