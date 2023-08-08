Passenger Ferry Diverts Due to Suspected Food Poisoning Incident

A passenger ferry journeying from Spain to Plymouth has been forced to reroute following an incident of suspected “food poisoning” onboard. The Brittany Ferries vessel, Pont Aven, was met with a swift emergency response as dozens of ambulances and emergency vehicles rushed to the port of Brest in France, where the ferry had to make an unexpected stop.

Reports indicate that the emergency response was triggered after a nurse on board the ship reported that 34 crew members had been “showing symptoms suggesting food poisoning since last night.” As a result, the vessel, which had departed Santander at 5pm UK time on Monday, August 7, was diverted to Brest as a precautionary measure to address the health concerns.

While the crew members are undergoing shore-based medical evaluations, it has been clarified that no passengers have been affected by the incident. An onboard announcement was made to inform passengers of the diversion for medical reasons, and the ship arrived at the port of Brest at 11.30pm local time.

Brittany Ferries released a statement acknowledging the situation: “A Brittany Ferries ship has diverted on its way to Plymouth due to crew members becoming unwell. As a precaution, Brittany Ferries diverted its Pont Aven ship to the port of Brest.”

The company expressed regret for the disruption caused to passengers by the unexpected delay. It remains uncertain when the ship will resume its journey from Brest to its intended destination.