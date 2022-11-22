Passengers are being warned to expect Christmas rail disruption, with 5% of the rail network shut over the festive period for engineering works

The disruption includes no trains running into or out of London Liverpool

Street station from 25 December through to 2 January, Network Rail said.

It urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance.

Rail strikes could also impact services in the run-up to Christmas, with

union bosses set to announce further action.

Network Rail said most of the engineering works has been planned for when

passenger trains don’t run, such as on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and

overnight.

It said 95% of the network would be open as usual, but key routes will be

affected such as:

– No services will start or terminate at Liverpool Street from 25 December

through to 2 January. Greater Anglia, Stansted Express and Cambridge trains

will be affected.

– Long-distance services to Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street,

Liverpool Lime Street, Birmingham International, Blackpool North, Scotland

and Glasgow Central will run to a reduced timetable from London Euston

between 24 and 30 December

– There will be no Southern or Gatwick Express trains to or from London

Victoria from 25 December to 2 January.

– Cannon Street station will be closed on 24 December and some services

will start or terminate at London Bridge.

– Lewisham station will also be closed on Christmas eve and there will be

no trains between New Cross, St Johns and Dartford via Bexleyheath.