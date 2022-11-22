Passengers are being warned to expect Christmas rail disruption, with 5% of the rail network shut over the festive period for engineering works

The disruption includes no trains running into or out of London Liverpool
Street station from 25 December through to 2 January, Network Rail said.
It urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance.
Rail strikes could also impact services in the run-up to Christmas, with
union bosses set to announce further action.
Network Rail said most of the engineering works has been planned for when
passenger trains don’t run, such as on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and
overnight.
It said 95% of the network would be open as usual, but key routes will be
affected such as:
– No services will start or terminate at Liverpool Street from 25 December
through to 2 January. Greater Anglia, Stansted Express and Cambridge trains
will be affected.
– Long-distance services to Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street,
Liverpool Lime Street, Birmingham International, Blackpool North, Scotland
and Glasgow Central will run to a reduced timetable from London Euston
between 24 and 30 December
– There will be no Southern or Gatwick Express trains to or from London
Victoria from 25 December to 2 January.
– Cannon Street station will be closed on 24 December and some services
will start or terminate at London Bridge.
– Lewisham station will also be closed on Christmas eve and there will be
no trains between New Cross, St Johns and Dartford via Bexleyheath.