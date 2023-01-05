Passengers have reported ‘disruption to flights’ and ‘baggage chaos’ as a result of a power outage at Heathrow airport

Thursday, January 5, 2023
Heathrow Airport in London has been hit by a power outage in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, December 5). Passengers have reported ‘disruption to flights’ and ‘baggage chaos’ due to the outage.

The problems started around 3 a.m., but it appears to have lasted until at least 6 a.m. when passengers said a pause on flights out of the airport had continued  the power outage has also affected the fuel pumping systems that are used to refuel aircraft.

 

“Just about to take off and the captain just announced a power outage affecting apparently the fuelling system at London Heathrow which is making all flights to be stopped until further notice,” Fabrizio tweeted.

He provided an update, saying: “Our plane is still grounded, but the captain appears to be upbeat… Fuel recalculations are underway, and there is a possibility of waiting even longer once in London.”

Another flyer stated, “Baggage chaos in Heathrow due to overnight power outage.”

Heathrow Airport was contacted for comment.

