Specialty and Associate Specialist (SAS) doctors in psychiatry are being given the opportunity to train as approved clinicians.

This provides them with the ability to take on more responsibility and make higher-level decisions about patients.

In turn, patients have access to a dedicated clinician who is equipped to deal with their precise needs and can support them throughout their journey of care.

Reform of the Mental Health Act means more approved clinicians are needed to care for patients. The initial pilot for the SAS scheme offers 42 places.

Professor Wendy Burn (pictured), HEE’s National Mental Health Clinical Advisor, said: “I’m delighted that HEE is launching this exciting pilot to support SAS doctors to become recognised as approved clinicians.

“SAS doctors are an essential part of our medical workforce and this programme will improve their ability to provide good care for patients.”

The approved clinician training will include protected time for learning and a fully-funded mental law course.

Further details about the scheme can be found here on HEE’s website:-

https://www.hee.nhs.uk/our- work/mental-health/new-ways- working-mental-he…