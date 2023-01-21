Patients should be charged for GP appointments and visits to A&E, former health secretary Sajid Javid has said, as he called the present model of the NHS “unsustainable”



Mr. Javid believes that “expanding the contributory principle” should be part of radical reforms to address rising wait times.

According to NHS data, a record number of people in England waited more than 12 hours in A&E in December, more than tripling the operational standard.

In an article for The Times, he called for a “grown-up, hard-headed conversation” about revamping the health service, adding that “too often the appreciation for the NHS has become a religious fervour and a barrier to reform”.

The prime minister is not “currently” considering the proposals, according to Downing Street.

‘It’s something we’ve talked about a few times’: Dominic Raab stated that he ‘welcomes’ Sajid Javid’s input.

The idea has “been discussed a few times,” according to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

“I always welcome Sajid Javid’s or any other former minister’s contribution to this debate,” he said, adding, “I think we’re very focused on the huge investments we’ve put in alongside getting those backlogs down.”

During his Tory leadership campaign, Rishi Sunak proposed a £10 fine for patients who miss GP and hospital appointments.

However, he backed down from the pledge after it was widely criticised by health leaders, indicating the polarisation surrounding any reforms that could jeopardise the principle of free NHS care at the point of need.

After a new walkout was announced, the NHS will face its largest strike ever on February 6.

Mr Javid said that the NHS’s only rationing mechanism – to make people wait – should be replaced by means-tested fees, while “protecting those on low incomes”.

“We should consider extending the contributory principle on a cross-party basis,” he wrote.

“This conversation will not be easy, but it will help the NHS better ration its limited supply.”

As possible models, he cited Ireland’s “nominal” 75 euro fee for going to an injury unit without a referral and £20 fees for GP appointments in Norway and Sweden.