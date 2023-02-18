A man who denied abusing two girls was sentenced to 13 years in prison and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life as a result of the hard work of Child Abuse Investigation Team officers.

Essex Police received a report of child sexual abuse in December 2020, and an investigation was launched by CAIT, officers dedicated to investigating child abuse and safeguarding children.

Patrick Wakefield was arrested as part of their investigation that same month.

Concerns for another child were raised during the examination of his digital devices.

Wakefield was arrested again at his home address on March 3, 2021, and charged with thirteen sexual offences against the two victims that occurred between 2013 and 2019.

Patrick Wakefield, 51, of Great Wakering, appeared in court on March 4, 2021, but denied the charges and chose to stand trial.

Following an eight-day trial that began on 3 January at Basildon Crown Court, the jury found Patrick Wakefield guilty of all charges and sentenced him on Tuesday 14 February at the same court. Wakefield was sentenced to ten years in prison for raping a girl (victim one) and three years for causing / inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity (no penetration) against a second victim.

DC “Patrick Wakefield has been rightly jailed for his despicable actions,” said James Fowler of the Child Abuse Investigation Team. He was completely abhorrent to his two victims, even forcing them to testify at his trial while denying any wrongdoing. Patrick Wakefield has been designated a Registered Sex Offender, and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order prohibiting him from coming into contact with children in the future will help to protect other children.

“I want to praise both victims for their courage and bravery in coming forward and reporting their abuse to us, and in having the strength to give evidence at court, playing a part in stopping this man from offending against another child. “They have stood strong throughout the judicial process with the love and support of their families. “I’m hoping that this sentence will help to bring some closure to their families.” They have expressed their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to us for our hard work and dedication throughout the investigation, as well as the assistance provided to their children.

“I also want to encourage other victims of abuse to come forward, report any concerns, and know that they, too, will be supported by our specialist teams.”

Patrick Wakefield pleaded not guilty to the following charges and received the following sentence:

Patrick Wakefield pleaded guilty to the following charges and received three months in prison for each count: taking indecent photos, making indecent photos, possessing extreme pornography, and possessing ammunition found at his home address.