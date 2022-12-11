Patrolling cops have arrested a man and charged another after spotting what they suspected were two drink drivers

Officers’ interests were spiked when they spotted two vans they believed were being driven by someone under the influence.

Having pulled one driver over at around 10.30pm on Thursday (8 December) in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, and conducted a breath test, a man was arrested at the scene for being over the drink-drive limit.

A 38-year-old man remains in custody while inquiries continue.

Another man was arrested only minutes later at around 10.45pm, in Mansfield Road, Blidworth.

A 36-year-old man has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle over the drive limit.

He has been released on conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 3 January 2023.

The arrests come as drink and drug driving is being highlighted during a national month of action to deter people from getting behind the wheel and placing themselves and innocent people at risk.

Teams from across the force are taking part in a widespread crackdown to target those who choose to drink or take drugs and drive in a bid to make our communities and roads safer.

Officers will also hold a series of roadshow events to engage with the public and highlight the dangers of getting behind the wheel when over the limit for alcohol.

Sergeant Jonny Groves, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Anyone who gets behind the wheel of any vehicle after having a drink or taking drugs places not only their own life but anyone else in the car and other innocent road users and members of the public at risk of devastating consequences.

“This is why, as we have shown in this instance, if we suspect anyone to be driving while under the influence we will take action and people can expect to be breathalysed.

“Our investigations into what happened here remain ongoing but I want to encourage and urge the public to come forward if they suspect someone could be driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We’d ask anyone with information to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”