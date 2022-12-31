Saturday, December 31, 2022
Saturday, December 31, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Paul Barber Chief Executive Of Brighton & Hove Albion Has Been Awarded An Obe
Home BREAKING Paul Barber Chief Executive of Brighton & Hove Albion has been awarded an OBE

Paul Barber Chief Executive of Brighton & Hove Albion has been awarded an OBE

by @uknip247

 

Paul Barber, Deputy Chair and Chief Executive, Brighton and Hove
Albion Football Club has been awared an OBE for services to Association Football.

Paul said “I am truly humbled to receive recognition for my involvement in a sport that has been an ever-present in my life, and which has given me so much pleasure at so many levels for such a long time. Great credit for this award is also due to the many talented people I have worked with throughout my career, not least in the decade I have been at Brighton & Hove Albion, and, of course, to my family and friends for their constant support and encouragement.”

“For me, working in football is a true labour of love. It’s a great privilege to earn my living from a sport that not only means so much to me, but also to so many other people. It’s something I have never, and will never, take for granted. I get up every morning looking forward to another day at work – and I genuinely couldn’t ask for more than that. I feel very lucky to have had so many opportunities to live my dream and to have worked as a small part of so many talented teams on and off the pitch.”

At different times, Paul has been elected by fellow club executives to serve as a member of The FA Council, Professional Game Board, and English Football League (EFL) board. He has also served on numerous committees and working groups for The FA, Premier League and UEFA, and is a guest lecturer on FIFA’s prestigious diploma in club management programme. Paul is currently a non-executive board member of Women in Football and is a regular contributor to the Speakers for Schools charity.

RELATED ARTICLES

Walmer lifeboat has announced that in the King’s first New Year Honours...

Fourteen serving and former Met officers and a community volunteer have been...

Superintendents amongst those recognised in King’s New Year’s Honours

Officers have been following a number of enquiries so far, as part...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to help rescue a dog...

Have you seen missing teenager Kacey Smith?

Officers investigating the disappearance of Kiran Pun have today made three further...

Elle Edwards’ father appeared at a police news conference where detectives asked...

The UK government is expected to announce that people arriving from China...

Youtube star Keenan Cahill has sadly passed away aged 27

Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward...

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"
Generated by Feedzy