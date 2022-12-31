Paul Barber Chief Executive of Brighton & Hove Albion has been awarded an OBE

Paul Barber, Deputy Chair and Chief Executive, Brighton and Hove

Albion Football Club has been awared an OBE for services to Association Football.

Paul said “I am truly humbled to receive recognition for my involvement in a sport that has been an ever-present in my life, and which has given me so much pleasure at so many levels for such a long time. Great credit for this award is also due to the many talented people I have worked with throughout my career, not least in the decade I have been at Brighton & Hove Albion, and, of course, to my family and friends for their constant support and encouragement.”

“For me, working in football is a true labour of love. It’s a great privilege to earn my living from a sport that not only means so much to me, but also to so many other people. It’s something I have never, and will never, take for granted. I get up every morning looking forward to another day at work – and I genuinely couldn’t ask for more than that. I feel very lucky to have had so many opportunities to live my dream and to have worked as a small part of so many talented teams on and off the pitch.”

At different times, Paul has been elected by fellow club executives to serve as a member of The FA Council, Professional Game Board, and English Football League (EFL) board. He has also served on numerous committees and working groups for The FA, Premier League and UEFA, and is a guest lecturer on FIFA’s prestigious diploma in club management programme. Paul is currently a non-executive board member of Women in Football and is a regular contributor to the Speakers for Schools charity.