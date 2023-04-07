Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 has died ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 46

Paul Cattermole, a founding member of S Club 7, was scheduled to join his former bandmates on their 25th reunion tour in October.

The singer, whose cause of death is unknown, was discovered dead at his Dorset home on Thursday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” his family and S Club 7 said in a statement.

“Paul was discovered dead at his home in Dorset yesterday, April 6, 2023, and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.”

“While the exact cause of death is unknown at this time, Dorset Police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.”

“Paul’s family, friends, and fellow S Club members request privacy at this time.”