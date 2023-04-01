Paul O’Grady’s death has sparked a wave of tribute donations for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Chief Executive Peter Laurie said the charity had received countless letters, calls, emails and messages of support.

A “tribute fund” in memory of the star, who passed away on Tuesday aged 67, has racked up over £92,000 and could smash through the £100,000 barrier this weekend.

Battersea joins the nation in mourning the loss of Paul O’Grady – an entertainment legend and much-loved Ambassador to our charity. We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to Paul’s family and friends. To millions, Paul O’Grady is the popular TV and radio presenter and comedian who lit up their screens with his razor-sharp humour and perpetual generosity and warmth. Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell in love with every dog he met at our centres. Paul will always be associated with Battersea, and we are truly saddened to have lost such a true friend and huge part of our charity.

Paul loved Battersea so much and we cannot thank him enough for everything he did for our charity and for rescue animals worldwide. We will forever be indebted to him for his endless generosity and support.