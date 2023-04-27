Paw-tchester firefighters rescue two dogs from separate callouts in one morning

It was a ‘ruff’ Monday morning for fire crews at Portchester who rescued two dogs in two hours across ‘Paw-tsmouth’!

At around 10am the HIWFRS Control Room got on the ‘dog-and-bone’ to the on-call crew, alerting them after a dog had gone ‘walkies’, sneaking through a fence and had become trapped, with its lead tangled in the undergrowth on a railway embankment on Gurnard Road in Cosham.

Working with Network Rail officers the crew were able to reach the pet and reunite it with its owner before leaving the scene at around 11am.

Less than an hour later the crew raced to rescue a greyhound from a drain in Newbolt Road, Portsmouth.

Using their equipment, the firefighters were able to enter the drain and recover the pooch.

The crew returned to their station shortly after midday with plenty of ‘tails’ to tell of their animal rescue antics!