PD Louis is back in action after suffering an injury whilst on duty

by uknip247
PD Louis is back in action, serving his community after suffering an injury while on duty earlier this month.

On 2 March PD Louis and his handler PC Dan Fox were pursuing an offender who had fled from a car that had failed to stop for SYP Operational Support.

The offenders had weapons and running from the scene. PC Fox deployed PD Louis and during the chase, he jumped over a security fence and suffered wounds to his stomach that required emergency veterinary treatment and two operations to repair.

PD Louis didn’t stop, his dedication to catch the suspect had taken over

