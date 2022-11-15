Pedestrian dies after Morecambe collision

Emergency services were called around 9.15pm yesterday (Monday, November 14) to a report of an accident at the junction of Morecambe Road and Longton Drive.

An Audi Quattro A4 car, travelling in the direction of the Bay Gateway, had collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an 84-year-old woman from Morecambe, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a 32-year-old man from Heysham, was not injured. He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving. He is currently in custody.

Police are appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Craig Booth, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “These are very tragic and sad circumstances and our thoughts are with the lady and her family at this time.

“While we have made an arrest, we are keen to speak to anyone with information, who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage which can help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 4156@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 1416 of November 14.