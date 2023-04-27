Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Pedestrian escapes serious injuries after collision involving a fire engine near Oxford Street

Pedestrian escapes serious injuries after collision involving a fire engine near Oxford Street

by uknip247

Police were called at 8.24pm on Thursday, 27 April to reports of a collision involving a fire engine and a pedestrian at the junction of Charing Cross Road and Oxford Street. 

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. No serious injuries were reported.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three men have been sentenced to life imprisonment following the murder of Dawid Such in Southampton in July 2022

A 17-year-old boy has been given a life sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder following a serious assault in Benhall in October 2022...

Detectives investigating the murder of Tyrese Miller in Mitcham have charged four men

Six fire engines called to a North London Pallet blaze that has spread to a warehouse

Chief Constable Lee Freeman KPM today announced that he will be leaving Humberside Police this summer 

A body has been discovered by police while searching for the boyfriend of a pregnant teacher found dead in Glasgow

Armed Police called to Folkestone

Levi Bellfield has signed a new confession in which he admits to murdering Lin Russell and her daughter Megan

Record number of doctors and nurses in the NHS helping to cut waiting lists

Twelve incredible young people have been celebrated in a special awards ceremony aimed at recognising amazing children and teenagers.

A Chatham sex offender who conspired with a woman to target young children has been jailed for eight and a half years

A Thug who killed a man by punching him in the face has been jailed

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.