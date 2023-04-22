Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Pedestrian left seriously injured following a collision

Pedestrian left seriously injured following a collision

by uknip247
Pedestrian Left Seriously Injured Following Collision In Burnley

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious road traffic collision in Burnley.

Officers were called at 6.50pm on Thursday (April 20) to Todmorden Road to report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was walking out of Townley Golf Club when he was struck by a Range Rover Sport vehicle.

He suffered serious head injuries and is being treated in hospital.

The road was shut for several hours for collision investigation work to be carried out.

A 47-year-old man, from Burnley, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area around the time is asked to call 101 – quoting log 1181 of April 20, 2023 – or email 2856@lancashire.police.uk

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Worthing are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

A young girl who carried on caring for others when her life was being turned upside down has been given an award for her...

The A14 Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is closed in both directions due to a police-led incident

Detectives are appealing for further information after receiving a report of a woman being assaulted in Trafford

Officers investigating a serious road traffic collision in Bournemouth are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

Let’s find the scum that has carried out this wicked attack

A woman in her 40s lost her life when her car overturned and landed upside down on some rocks below Culver Cliff on the...

Detectives have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Kelvin Ward in Castle Bromwich

Stuart McDonald has been appointed as the new treasurer for the Scottish National Party (SNP) after Colin Beattie resigned amidst an investigation into the...

Police in Essex are asking for the public’s help to find David Redhead, who has not been in contact with friends and family since...

In Slough, a 16-year-old boy was abducted after being coerced into a car while he was walking down a residential street

Police Scotland is seeking the public’s help in trying to locate a teenager missing from Kilwinning

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.