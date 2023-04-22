Pedestrian left seriously injured following a collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious road traffic collision in Burnley.

Officers were called at 6.50pm on Thursday (April 20) to Todmorden Road to report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was walking out of Townley Golf Club when he was struck by a Range Rover Sport vehicle.

He suffered serious head injuries and is being treated in hospital.

The road was shut for several hours for collision investigation work to be carried out.

A 47-year-old man, from Burnley, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area around the time is asked to call 101 – quoting log 1181 of April 20, 2023 – or email 2856@lancashire.police.uk