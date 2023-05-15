Monday, May 15, 2023
Monday, May 15, 2023

Pensioner ‘extremely distressed’ after a wedding ring was stolen during a robbery in Swindon

by uknip247
Officers from Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a distressing robbery incident in Toothill, Swindon, where a woman had her wedding ring stolen. The incident occurred on May 12 at approximately 12:15 pm in Sampson Park.

During the incident, a 70-year-old woman was approached by a man who threatened her and forcefully took her handbag and rings, including her cherished wedding ring. The perpetrator, wearing a black balaclava and gloves, quickly fled the scene, heading towards Freshbrook Way.

Understandably, this shocking event has left the victim feeling extremely distressed. The police are actively investigating the incident, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking to individuals who were present in Sampson Park at the time of the incident. Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial in helping to solve the case.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact the police by dialling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 54230049794. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 0800 555 111.

