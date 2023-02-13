A man in his 80s has sadly died following a collision in Amesbury

At approximately 7.30pm yesterday (12/2), a Vauxhall Astra which was travelling south on the A345 Countess Road towards Countess roundabout, was in collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian – a local man in his 80s – was taken to Southampton Hospital with multiple injuries but sadly died a few hours later.

His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. pensioner

We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage.

If you can help, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 and quote reference number 54230015911.

Alternatively, email the team directly via SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk