People across the United Kingdom have been shocked and appalled by the recent attacks on two Muslim men outside mosques in Birmingham and London

Mohammed Abbkr, 28, of Birmingham’s Edgbaston, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with these incidents.

He is accused of spraying a substance on the victims before setting them on fire. Mr Abbkr, who was born in Sudan, appeared in court and was remanded in custody until his next hearing on April 20.

On February 27, the first victim of these attacks, Hashi Odowa, 82, was set ablaze by a mosque in Ealing, west London. He was taken to the hospital after suffering severe burns to his face and arms. Members of the mosque called the incident “abhorrent and malicious.” Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was attacked and seriously injured on Monday in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Mr Rayaz’s jacket was set on fire near his home after he was sprayed with a substance.

People across the country have widely condemned the attacks, with many expressing sympathy for the victims and their families. The Muslim community, in particular, has felt threatened and targeted. “As we begin the blessed month of Ramadan, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” said a West London Islamic Centre spokesperson.

The police have asked anyone who has CCTV or video footage that can help their investigation to come forward. They have also been collaborating with detectives from the West Midlands and the Metropolitan Police forces. Meanwhile, Mr Rayaz remains in the hospital, where he is said to be in a serious but stable condition after a skin graft procedure.