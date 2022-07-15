Due to the danger posed by the flames, firefighters evacuated 15 people from seven nearby properties on Stroud Lane. Residents were urged to close their windows and doors due to the heavy smoke.

Multiple 999 calls were received by Fire Control around 11:30am (14 July) after flames were seen in the area around Yateley Common, and at the height of the incident, more than 60 firefighters were on the scene.

After the fire broke out, Hampshire firefighters were assisted by colleagues from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue.

Ryan Thurman, the incident commander’s group manager, stated:

“Our crews arrived in extremely difficult conditions. The flames were extremely high, and the fire was spreading rapidly.

“Due to the radiated heat, the fire jumped over a path at one point, causing significant damage to the common.”

“There was a real danger to property and wildlife, and our firefighters worked tirelessly to hit the fire hard and surround it.”

Firefighters battled through hot and challenging conditions to make good progress, using Land Rovers to access the site.

The fire, which covered approximately 35 hectares, was surrounded by 3 p.m., and the incident was scaled down shortly after 5 p.m., with those who had been evacuated allowed to return to their homes.

Crews are still on the scene trying to damped down the area

Thurman, the group’s manager, added:

“The dry and very hot weather conditions, as well as the lack of rain, increase the risk of fires like this spreading out of control and becoming very severe.”

“At this point, we don’t know what caused the fire, and we may never find out.”

“However, we do know that barbecues, bonfires, discarded cigarettes, and glass bottles can all contribute to these types of fires.”

“An extreme heat alert is in effect for the weekend and into next week, as well as an amber wildfire alert, so I’d advise people to be extra cautious.”

“If you see a fire, call 999 right away and stay away.”

Crews from Alton, Bordon, Liphook, Fleet, Hartley Wintney, Eastleigh, Andover, Rushmoor, Basingstoke, Fareham, Alresford, Overton, Horndean, Romsey, Petersfield, Grayshott, Tadley, and Beaulieu were among those involved.