After it was discovered that Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield of This Morning used a press line to view the Queen lying in state, ITV issued a statement.

People have been very angry and hateful toward Willoughby and Schofield because they believe that, in contrast to other celebrities like David Beckham, they did not wait in line for at least 14 hours to pay their respects at the site.

In a statement, ITV defended the couple, claiming that they were there to work on a film for Tuesday’s episode, which would air the day after the funeral.

“Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something,” ITV stated. We requested Phillip and Holly’s participation in a film for this Tuesday’s show. They were there in a professional capacity as members of the international media to cover the event; they did not skip the line, have VIP access, or file past the Queen lying in state.

But This Morning’s devoted audience disagreed.

On social media, one viewer wrote: “Always loved Holly and Phil. Today, I lost all respect for them. They ought to have waited their turn to show respect, just like David B. I dont think they deserve any special treatment !. Bad decision.

One person wrote: “Totally disgusting behaviour by the entire this morning team who thought it was appropriate to queue jump. There were still people in line who were elderly, disabled, and far more famous than they were. Sorry, but there was no need for them two to be there since there was other television coverage. They ought to have stood in line with everyone else if they wanted to go. Since you should have known better, you have lost any respect audiences once had for your programme and presenters.

