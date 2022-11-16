People in West Yorkshire are being urged to be aware of a fraud in which criminals pose as the victim’s children in order to steal thousands of pounds

West Yorkshire Police’s fraud investigators are warning residents to be aware after a recent increase in reports of the fraud – known as the ‘mum and dad fraud’ – in which the victim receives WhatsApp or text message from someone falsely claiming to be their son or daughter.

The message usually suggests they have changed mobile phone number due to an emergency or similar and are in need of some cash sent to them.

Det Insp James Humphreys from the West Yorkshire Police Economic Crime Unit said: “This is a particularly cruel deception which makes concerned parents believe their son or daughter is in financial difficulties and needs their help.

“Ourselves and colleagues nationally are working hard to get the message out and would ask residents to please make sure details of this type of fraud are shared with your families to prevent anyone falling victim.”

In the fraud, the victim receives a text message from the fraudster, who pretends to be their child.

They claim they have changed their number; their phone is damaged, or they have lost their phone to explain why they are contacting them on a different number to the usual one.

The fraudster will then claim they are in trouble and need help to pay a bill or to pay someone they owe money to and ask for various amounts up to around £3,000.

The payment is made on the promise the money will be returned. But the money is paid into a criminal’s bank account.

Once the money has been transferred, it can be extremely difficult to trace and get back.

DI Humphreys added: “If you receive or suspect you have received a scam message like this, try contacting your loved ones through a trusted method such as their usual phone number so that you can confirm the request is genuine or not.

“Speak to them over the phone rather than trusting that the person at the end of the text message is who they claim to be and do not send any money until it is confirmed it is going to your family member’s account.”