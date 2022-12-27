People out walking on Boxing Day discovered the body of a woman in Eltham

On December 26, around 2 p.m., police were called to Oxleas Woods.

“On Monday, 26 December, police were called to Oxleas Wood SE9 at 2pm after the body of a woman was discovered by people out walking,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Though formal identification awaits, police believe they know who the deceased is and have informed next of kin.

“The death is being treated as unexpected, though preliminary investigations indicate it is not suspicious.

“In due course, a post-mortem examination will be performed.”