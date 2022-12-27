Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

People Out Walking On Boxing Day Discovered The Body Of A Woman In Eltham
Home BREAKING People out walking on Boxing Day discovered the body of a woman in Eltham

People out walking on Boxing Day discovered the body of a woman in Eltham

by @uknip247

On December 26, around 2 p.m., police were called to Oxleas Woods.

Officers believe they have identified the deceased and have notified her next of kin.

The death is being treated as unexpected, but preliminary investigations indicate that it is not suspicious.

In due course, a post-mortem examination will be performed.

“On Monday, 26 December, police were called to Oxleas Wood SE9 at 2pm after the body of a woman was discovered by people out walking,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Though formal identification awaits, police believe they know who the deceased is and have informed next of kin.

“The death is being treated as unexpected, though preliminary investigations indicate it is not suspicious.

“In due course, a post-mortem examination will be performed.”

RELATED ARTICLES

The North East Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident for the...

Specialist officers are continuing to search for Timothy Hatcher, who has not...

Selsey coastguard respond to reports of ordnance on the beach

Detectives investigating a serious assault have now charged two suspects

Firefighters have been praised for their efforts in controlling a flat fire...

Can you help find 12 year old Marley

The family of a fallen police officer have been welcomed to a...

A woman in her twenties was rushed to hospital this morning (Tuesday,...

FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Michael James Pratt has been arrested by...

Three people have been killed and four children hurt in a road...

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Islington on Christmas Day have charged...

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a woman...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"