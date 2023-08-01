Weather where you are

People-Smuggler Throws Migrants Overboard During Brawl on Dinghy Bound for Britain

In a shocking incident, a people smuggler threw at least a dozen migrants into the sea after a brawl broke out on board a dinghy bound for Britain. The incident occurred shortly after the craft left a beach in the Calais region of northern France last month. Among those thrown overboard were young women. The fight erupted due to an argument about crowding, and in the ensuing chaos, at least 12 people fell into the water.

The migrants, all wearing life jackets, were fortunately rescued by French emergency services on jet skis and dinghies, located between one and two miles from the coast of northern France. Despite the traumatic event, no cases of hypothermia were recorded, and all rescued migrants, along with those on the vessel, were taken back to France. They received treatment for minor injuries and were later released.

According to a witness who was on board, the smugglers had overloaded the boat with many paying customers, leading to the altercation. “There was an argument about space and soon people were punching each other. The skipper was worried that the boat might capsize if the fighting continued, and so he threw troublemakers into the sea,” the witness stated, highlighting the ruthless nature of the smugglers.

The incident is emblematic of the dangers faced by migrants attempting to cross the English Channel in overcrowded dinghies. Smugglers are using larger dinghies to maximize their profits, but these boats are often of poor quality compared to those used in previous years. Border Force officials reported that boats designed for 20 people are frequently found carrying double that number of passengers, making them highly dangerous for the perilous journey.

The use of makeshift materials, such as “bouncy castle plastic,” has raised concerns about the integrity of these vessels in choppy waters. The transfer of migrants to a barge in Dorset, named Bibby Stockholm, has also faced delays due to fire safety concerns, exacerbating the challenges in managing the migrant crisis.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the harsh realities faced by migrants and the need for stronger measures to combat people smuggling and ensure the safety of those attempting to cross the Channel in search of a better life. Authorities are continuing their efforts to prevent such tragedies and bring those responsible for endangering lives to justice.

